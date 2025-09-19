Warriors Hit the Road for the Season Opener

Published on September 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are hitting the road for the first game of the regular season.

In the preseason, the Warriors had a record of 3-2, including a shutout win over the Swift Current Broncos to open up September.

The Warriors traded second-year goaltender Josh Banini to the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced the reassignment of Maxon Johnston and the signing of Benson Hirst to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Steven Steranka led the Warriors with three goals through four preseason appearances. Owen Berge and Pavel McKenzie each notched a goal and two assists through three games.

The Wheat Kings had a preseason record of 3-1. Chase Surkan led the Wheat Kings with five goals and three assists for eight points through five games.

Tune in to the game for free on Victory+ or listen in on Country 100 with James Gallo. The Country 100 pregame show starts at 5:40.







