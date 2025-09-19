Chiefs Sign Three Forwards, One Defenseman Ahead of Friday's Season Opener in Kelowna

September 19, 2025

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have signed four players from their pre-season roster to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements ahead of Friday's season opener in Kelowna: forwards Tristen Buckley ('08), Kaslo Ferner ('06), and Ethan Hughes ('06) and defenseman Caden Campion ('07).

"We are excited to welcome Tristen, Kaslo, Ethan and Caden along with their families to the Spokane Chiefs organization," General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "All four players impressed our staff during training camp, which earned them the opportunity to continue on to pre-season. They each took advantage of that opportunity and displayed the qualities we look for in a Chiefs player. We look forward to watching their development along with their contributions to the team."

Buckley, Ferner, Hughes and Campion will remain with the team through opening weekend when the Chiefs face the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers on the road this Friday and Saturday.

Buckley, a 5-foot-11 winger out of Red Deer, Alberta, put up six pre-season points with the Chiefs (3G-3A), finishing fourth on the team in pre-season scoring. Buckley spent the 2024-25 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders (BCHL), where he finished with 15 points in 53 games (6G-9A) as a 16-year-old.

Ferner, a 5-foot-10 winger from Kelowna, British Columbia, played in all five of Spokane's pre-season games and finished with a goal and two assists. Ferner spent the 2024-25 season with the Cranbrook Bucks (BCHL), where he piled up 26 points over 36 games (18G-8A).

Hughes, a 5-foot-8 center, joins Spokane after spending the last three seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors, where he logged 28 points in 117 WHL games. He was on the Moose Jaw squad that won the WHL Championship in 2024 and brings 20 games of playoff experience to Spokane. He also played in all five of the Chiefs' exhibition games this year, posting four points on three goals and an assist.

Campion, a 6-foot-1 blueliner out of California, led Chiefs' defensemen in the pre-season with three points on three assists. Campion also joins Spokane from the BCHL after he split time in 2024-25 between the Chilliwack Chiefs (1G-2A) and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (3A).

