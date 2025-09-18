Chiefs Trim Roster to 29 Players Ahead of Friday's Season Opener against Kelowna
Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have reassigned forward Nolan Bisson and goaltender Alexander Watren to their respective junior teams. The team has also released defensemen Adam Boatter and Sullivan Humeniuk. The move brings Spokane's 2025-26 roster down to 29 players ahead of Friday's season opener against Kelowna.
Bisson ('08) will play for the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL and Watren ('08) will be play for the Little Caesars U18AAA Hockey Club in Detroit. Bisson was originally added to the Chiefs' 50-player protected list in September of 2024, while Watren was added in September of 2023.
Boatter ('07) returns to the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL and Humeniuk ('07) returns to Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep of the CSSHL.
Spokane's roster includes 18 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
Full Roster
FORWARDS
#8 Coco Armstrong
#10 Dane Pyatt*
#11 Cohen Harris
#12 Gavin Burcar*
#13 Kaslo Ferner*
#16 Caden Zasada*
#17 Brody Gillespie
#19 Ossie McIntyre*
#21 Owen Martin
#23 Tristen Buckley*
#26 Chase Harrington
#28 Assanali Sarkenov
#37 Cam Parr
#55 Sam Oremba
#77 Elias Pul*
#91 Ethan Hughes
#94 Smyth Rebman
#96 Mathis Preston
*WHL rookies
DEFENSEMEN
#2 Nolan Saunderson*
#4 Bryson Roberts*
#5 Nathan Mayes
#6 Kaden Allan
#7 Owen Schoettler
#18 Will McIsaac
#22 Harry Mattern*
#44 Caden Campion*
#47 Rhett Sather
GOALTENDERS
#30 Carter Esler
#35 Linus Vieillard*
*WHL rookies
