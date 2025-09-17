Rebels Set Regular Season Roster

Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have set their opening night roster for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

The Rebels begin the regular season with 25 players on the roster, including 14 forwards, 8 defencemen, and 3 goaltenders.

FORWARDS

Arjun Bawa ('05)

Talon Brigley ('05)

Brett Calhoon ('05)

Ty Coupland ('07)

Samuel Drancak ('06)

Jaxon Fuder ('06)

Matthew Gard ('07)

Beckett Hamilton ('08)

Landon MacSwain ('07)

Noah Milford ('08)

Grayden Peterson ('09)

Nolan Schmidt ('08)

Owen Shadrick ('08)

Zane Torre ('08)

DEFENCE

Nikolas Ferry ('09)

Matus Lisy ('07)

Keith McInnis ('06)

Jake Missura ('08)

Graeme Pickering ('09)

Derek Thurston ('06)

Luke Vlooswyk ('07)

Nate Yellowaga ('08)

GOALTENDERS

Matthew Kondro ('07)

Peyton Shore ('08)

Chase Wutzke ('06)

The Rebels have four players away at NHL camps - Matthew Gard and Luke Vlooswyk are with Philadelphia, Jaxon Fuder is with Dallas, and Goaltender Chase Wutzke is with Minnesota.

The Rebels begin the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season with the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener this Friday, September 19 at 7 p.m. versus the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by visiting reddeerrebels.com.







