Blades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have announced the opening night roster for the 2025-26 Western Hockey League (WHL) season.

The roster consists of 14 forwards, seven defenders, and three goalies. 2006-born goalie Evan Gardner (Columbus Blue Jackets), 2006-born forward Hunter Laing (Calgary Flames), and 2007-born forward David Lewandowski (Edmonton Oilers) are on the roster and currently away at National Hockey League (NHL) training camps.

The Bridge City Bunch carry three 20-year-old forwards in Tyler Parr, Rowan Calvert, and former Brandon Wheat King Dominik Petr who was acquired via trade in the offseason. Eight rookies are on the roster for Friday's season opener at the Art Hauser Centre against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Saskatoon's home opener presented by Go Merlin Ford Lincoln is Saturday, Sept. 20 in an opening night rematch against their Highway 11 rival Raiders. The fun begins at 4:30pm in front of SaskTel Centre with our tailgate party featuring red carpet appearances, food and beverages from Prairie Boys Hospitality, and much more before doors open at 5:30pm. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats before the 7:00pm puck drop for a special introduction of the roster on the ice.

With more than 10,000+ fans expected in attendance, people are encouraged to arrive early for parking purposes and to proceed through security without delay.







