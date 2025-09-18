Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities

Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

When Jaxon Jacobson looks around the Wheat Kings' dressing room, he sees something he's never seen before in his career: multiple players younger than him.

Always at least one step ahead of his age group growing up, the 2008-born forward has been playing against players older than him (his own age at the very oldest) for his entire life. As a late birthday, he's routinely been the youngest player in any game he's played in, even when players of his own birth year were on the roster.

"It'll definitely be a little different, even just looking down rosters and seeing guys that are younger than me, I haven't ever really done that before," said Jacobson. "It should be a big confidence thing, now that I feel like I can go out there and dominate."

Despite being a returning player, Jacobson is in for a ton of new experiences in 2025-26 with the Wheat Kings. One of those is simply because he is a returning player. That was one thing about having his high-end skill level growing up: he didn't stay on one team for long before he had to move up to pursue tougher competition.

"It's a weird feeling," Jacobson said. "I haven't had many times other than U18 where I played more than one year on the same team. It's going to be a bit of an adjustment but it's going to be a lot of fun."

Wheat Kings fans can already read between the lines of what this might mean for Jacobson's season; if he's been so effective scoring against older players his whole life, what's going to happen now that he's finally up against opponents his own age and younger? It's an exciting thought, but Jacobson's enthusiasm for the season ahead comes more from the potential of the team than individual possibilities.

"There's a ton of excitement," Jacobson said. "We've got pretty much our final roster up to date, our guys coming back from NHL camps. Everybody is really excited to get going. We've got a strong group."

There will be new individual challenges for him, however, and one of those invites quite a spotlight. With the unexpected offseason departure of Roger McQueen, Jacobson effectively becomes the team's new number-one centre. It was a role he held through the preseason and in which he displayed his usual offensive flair, amassing seven points in just three games.

"I love the responsibility of it," said Jacobson. "I think I'm ready to take charge, and my two linemates are going to really help me out. It's going to be a hot start."

That hot start should be bolstered by offseason pickup Luke Mistelbacher, who skated with Jacobson in training camp. Jacobson played with Jordan Gavin and Chase Surkan during his prolific preseason run, and somewhere within that group of forwards lies a combination that's going to have high expectations for themselves. But Jacobson and Mistelbacher seem to be a natural fit.

"I think it's awesome, we compliment each other really well," Jacobson said. "Jordan Gavin on the other side is going to be a big help too, he's one of the smartest players I've ever played with."

Jacobson and the Wheat Kings will host the Moose Jaw Warriors for their season opening game on Friday night at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Puck drop is set for 7:00.







