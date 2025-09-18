Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities
Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
When Jaxon Jacobson looks around the Wheat Kings' dressing room, he sees something he's never seen before in his career: multiple players younger than him.
Always at least one step ahead of his age group growing up, the 2008-born forward has been playing against players older than him (his own age at the very oldest) for his entire life. As a late birthday, he's routinely been the youngest player in any game he's played in, even when players of his own birth year were on the roster.
"It'll definitely be a little different, even just looking down rosters and seeing guys that are younger than me, I haven't ever really done that before," said Jacobson. "It should be a big confidence thing, now that I feel like I can go out there and dominate."
Despite being a returning player, Jacobson is in for a ton of new experiences in 2025-26 with the Wheat Kings. One of those is simply because he is a returning player. That was one thing about having his high-end skill level growing up: he didn't stay on one team for long before he had to move up to pursue tougher competition.
"It's a weird feeling," Jacobson said. "I haven't had many times other than U18 where I played more than one year on the same team. It's going to be a bit of an adjustment but it's going to be a lot of fun."
Wheat Kings fans can already read between the lines of what this might mean for Jacobson's season; if he's been so effective scoring against older players his whole life, what's going to happen now that he's finally up against opponents his own age and younger? It's an exciting thought, but Jacobson's enthusiasm for the season ahead comes more from the potential of the team than individual possibilities.
"There's a ton of excitement," Jacobson said. "We've got pretty much our final roster up to date, our guys coming back from NHL camps. Everybody is really excited to get going. We've got a strong group."
There will be new individual challenges for him, however, and one of those invites quite a spotlight. With the unexpected offseason departure of Roger McQueen, Jacobson effectively becomes the team's new number-one centre. It was a role he held through the preseason and in which he displayed his usual offensive flair, amassing seven points in just three games.
"I love the responsibility of it," said Jacobson. "I think I'm ready to take charge, and my two linemates are going to really help me out. It's going to be a hot start."
That hot start should be bolstered by offseason pickup Luke Mistelbacher, who skated with Jacobson in training camp. Jacobson played with Jordan Gavin and Chase Surkan during his prolific preseason run, and somewhere within that group of forwards lies a combination that's going to have high expectations for themselves. But Jacobson and Mistelbacher seem to be a natural fit.
"I think it's awesome, we compliment each other really well," Jacobson said. "Jordan Gavin on the other side is going to be a big help too, he's one of the smartest players I've ever played with."
Jacobson and the Wheat Kings will host the Moose Jaw Warriors for their season opening game on Friday night at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Puck drop is set for 7:00.
Western Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Broncos Announce 2025 Annual General Meeting - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants to Host 25th Anniversary Welcome BBQ Prior to Home Opener - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Acquire '07 Forward Zach Pantelakis from Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Trim Roster to 29 Players Ahead of Friday's Season Opener against Kelowna - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Deal Pantelakis to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Send Banini to Rockets - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Acquire Goaltender Josh Banini from Warriors - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Set Regular Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Broncos Sign Luke Huska to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants Sign Local Forward Wonyeneh to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities
- Surkan Scores Twice As Wheat Kings Earn Weekend Sweep Over Broncos
- Gavin the OT Hero as Wheat Kings' Offense Outshines Broncos
- Boehm Packs on Size and Strength Ahead of Second Season in Black and Gold
- Brandon Wheat Kings Unveil Throwback Logo for 2025-2026 Season