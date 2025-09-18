Warriors Send Banini to Rockets
Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have traded goaltender Josh Banini to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2026 and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2027.
In his WHL debut, Banini made 48 saves on 50 shots to backstop the Warriors to a win over the Everett Silvertips.
Banini's ended the 2024-2025 season with a record of 3-17-0-1, a goals against average of 4.00, and a save percentage of .899.
In Banini's only preseason appearance for the Warriors, he posted a 0.977 save percentage and a goals against average of 0.98.
The Moose Jaw Warriors are hosting an outdoor tailgate ahead of their home opener on September 20. The fun starts at 3:30 with live music from Ray Rawlyk, local food trucks, and beer gardens. Game tickets can be purchased. Puck drops at 6:00.
