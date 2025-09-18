Rockets Acquire Goaltender Josh Banini from Warriors

Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Goaltender Josh Banini with the Moose Jaw Warriors

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2006-born goaltender Josh Banini from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

Banini appeared in 26 games last season with the Warriors, posting a .899 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average. Prior to his time in Moose Jaw, he starred in the AEHL U18AAA ranks, earning Best Save Percentage (.929) honours, Top Goaltender honours, and a First All-Star Team selection in 2023-24.

Most recently, Banini attended the Edmonton Oilers (NHL) Training Camp on a free agent invite and amateur tryout, gaining valuable experience at the professional level before being reassigned earlier this week.

"Josh is a competitive goaltender with strong technical skills who has shown he can rise to the challenge," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's a player we believe can push our other goalies and strengthen our depth at the position as we prepare for the season ahead."

Banini will join Kelowna as the Rockets continue to finalize their roster for the 2025-26 campaign and the road toward hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.

The Rockets would like to welcome Josh to Kelowna and to the Rockets family.

