Rockets Acquire Goaltender Josh Banini from Warriors
Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2006-born goaltender Josh Banini from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.
Banini appeared in 26 games last season with the Warriors, posting a .899 save percentage and a 4.00 goals-against average. Prior to his time in Moose Jaw, he starred in the AEHL U18AAA ranks, earning Best Save Percentage (.929) honours, Top Goaltender honours, and a First All-Star Team selection in 2023-24.
Most recently, Banini attended the Edmonton Oilers (NHL) Training Camp on a free agent invite and amateur tryout, gaining valuable experience at the professional level before being reassigned earlier this week.
"Josh is a competitive goaltender with strong technical skills who has shown he can rise to the challenge," said Rockets General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "He's a player we believe can push our other goalies and strengthen our depth at the position as we prepare for the season ahead."
Banini will join Kelowna as the Rockets continue to finalize their roster for the 2025-26 campaign and the road toward hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.
The Rockets would like to welcome Josh to Kelowna and to the Rockets family.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Josh Banini with the Moose Jaw Warriors
|
Goaltender Josh Banini with the Moose Jaw Warriors
Western Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Broncos Announce 2025 Annual General Meeting - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants to Host 25th Anniversary Welcome BBQ Prior to Home Opener - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Acquire '07 Forward Zach Pantelakis from Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Trim Roster to 29 Players Ahead of Friday's Season Opener against Kelowna - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Deal Pantelakis to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Send Banini to Rockets - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Acquire Goaltender Josh Banini from Warriors - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Set Regular Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Broncos Sign Luke Huska to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants Sign Local Forward Wonyeneh to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Rockets Acquire Goaltender Josh Banini from Warriors
- Rockets President & GM Bruce Hamilton to Take Part in Drop Zone Kelowna
- Rockets Ranked Ninth in CHL Preseason Top-10 Ahead of 2025-26 Season
- Rockets Reassign Forwards Nathan Cole and William Matte
- Kelowna Fall to Tigers