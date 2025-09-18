Broncos Announce 2025 Annual General Meeting

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are holding their 2025 Annual General Meeting, Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 6:00 PM in the Upper Conference Room of the Innovationplex.

All official members of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club are invited and encouraged to attend.

Members who are unable to attend the meeting in person, may request a proxy form via email or phone.

Phone: 306-773-1509

To learn more about becoming an official member of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club, please visit scbroncos.com and click on the 'Community' tab.

We look forward to seeing our valued members as we reflect on the past year and look ahead to an exciting future.







