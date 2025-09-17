Broncos Sign Luke Huska to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have signed 2010-born forward Luke Huska to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Huska, a 5-foot-11, left-handed shot from Calgary, Alberta, was selected by the Broncos in the 2nd round (44th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are excited to sign Luke," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "He had a terrific camp with us. He has a lot of maturity in his game, his habits are outstanding and he thinks the game extremely well. He will be a terrific player for our organization down the road."

Huska played the 2024-25 season with Calgary Edge U15 Prep in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), where he appeared in 34 games, scoring 14 goals and adding 27 assists for 41 points. He also gained experience at the U17 level, skating in 5 games with Edge's U17 squad, registering 1 goal and 1 assist.

This past spring, Huska showcased his skill on a bigger stage, helping Team Alberta Red capture the Alberta Cup title. In 5 tournament games, he recorded 2 goals and 3 assists.

The Broncos welcome Luke and his family to the organization and look forward to supporting his development on and off the ice.







