Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Roster

Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced their 23-man regular season roster for the 2025-2026 season including 14 forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders. Additionally, the Hurricanes have re- assigned 2009-born forward Cohen Pentney and 2009-born defenceman Reid Soper.

Pentney, 16, was re-assigned to the Calgary Flames U18 AAA team. The Calgary, AB, product was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the fourth-round (80th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. He appeared in two pre-season games with the 'Canes collecting one goal. Pentney appeared in two regular season games with the Hurricanes last year going pointless. He collected 59 points (27g-32a) along with 14 penalty minutes in 31 regular season games before adding six points (2g-4a) and two penalty minutes in four post-season games with the Calgary Flames U15 team last year.

"We are very excited about the development that we've seen in Cohen," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt.

"We love his level of compete, his skill and we think he is going to be a very, very important player for our organization but we think him going back to the U18 level to a good program is best for him right now so that he can play a ton. We will continue to work with and monitor his progress as the season goes."

Soper, 16, was re-assigned to the Edmonton Jr. Oilers (Blue) AAA team. The Edmonton, AB, product was selected in the second-round (32nd overall) in the 2024 WHL Draft. He dressed in four pre-season games with the 'Canes going pointless with two penalty minutes. The 6 '3, 205-pound defenceman appeared in one regular season game last year with the Hurricanes. Soper skated in 30 regular season games last season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 team where he amassed eight points (1g-7a) along with 40 penalty minutes before adding one assist in three playoff games.

"Reid had a strong camp and got better and better as the pre-season went and we feel that he will be a good Hurricane for years to come, " added Anholt. "He has a pro frame, and we think he will develop into being a pro player in his future and we are excited about him moving forward. Him going back to play U18 in Edmonton this season will be big for him to be able to play a lot this season."

Both Soper and Pentney will return to their respective U18 clubs to begin their 2025-2026 season. With the duo being re- assigned, the Hurricanes roster now sits at 23-players including 21 skaters and two goaltenders.

The Main Roster for the new season is as follows:

Goaltender (2):

#30 Koen Cleaver (07)

#31 Leif Oaten (09)

Defencemen (7):

#2 Carson Olsen (06)

#3 Will Scott (08)

#4 Carsen Adair (07)

#5 Grady Pichette (08)

#8 Nathan Maloney (06)

#23 Matteo Fabrizi (05)

#24 Tomas Malinek (07)

Forwards (14):

#9 Kade Duell (06)

#10 Shane Smith (05)

#11 Luke Cozens (06)

#12 Tyden Lafournaise (09)

#13 Enzo DiDomenicantonio (09)

#14 Jake Evans (09)

#16 Easton Daneault (08)

#17 Kai Anderson (08)

#18 Logan Wormald (05)

#20 Chase Petersen (08)

#21 Mykolas Skadauskas (07)

#22 Hudson Kibblewhite (07)

#27 Gavin Lesiuk (08)

#28 Lukas Lima (08)

The Hurricanes roster comprises a total of three overage players (2005-born), four 19-year-olds (2006-born), five 18-year- olds (2007-born), seven 17-year-olds (2008-born) and four 16-year-olds (2009-born). Lethbridge will be leader by Logan Wormald who was named the 33rd Captain in team history while Shane Smith, Matteo Fabrizi and Luke Cozens will serve as alternates.

"We're happy with what our group looks like heading into the season," said Anholt. "I think we have a good mix of older guys that came and made out team and the 2008 and 2009 group that we are really excited about. It 's important for us to stress patience this season, but our goals still stay the same. We expect our team and our players to get better as the season goes and making the playoffs is still our goal."

The Hurricanes will open the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday in the Dairy Queen Home Opener when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen in the first of an opening weekend home-and-home.







