Canes Chatter: September 8th, 2025

Published on September 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes open the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge split a pair of pre-season games against Calgary. Fans can receive two adult tickets to the Dairy Queen Home Opener with the purchase of any two burger/fries/soft drink meals from any Lethbridge DQ location. Some exceptions apply, see in store for details; while supplies last. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue..ca.

Pre-Game Tailgate Party: Prior to the Dairy Queen Home Opener, the Hurricanes will host a pre-game tailgate party from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on the VisitLethbridge.com Arena East plaza. Browns Socialhouse will be serving burgers, pop and water by donation. There will also be a beer garden for patrons aged 18+ with live music from 106.7 ROCK on location.

Season Ticket Pick Up: Season Ticket holders that were unable to attend the Premium Member or Regular Season Ticket Up events can collect their 2025-2026 season tickets by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm.

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale. Ticket prices for adults are $25.00 and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-mmore are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

2025-2026 Season Tickets: Fans can still purchase Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season, including the Premium Season Ticket! To secure your season tickets visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, call 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online by visiting: https://bit.ly/45Oms6c.

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply). Individual game tickets for the event will go on sale in late September - details to come.

40th Annual General Meeting: The Hurricanes will hold their 40th Annual General Meeting on Monday, September 15th at 7:00pm in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Doors will open at 6:00pm for registration. Entrance will be at the NW doors.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 7:00pm!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, September 12th - PRE-SEASON - 2-0 Loss at Red Deer Rebels: The Hurricanes suffered a 2-0 loss on the road in Red Deer to the Rebels at Marchant Crane Centrium on Friday. Lethbridge was outshot 27-25 in the game. Leif Oaten made 25-saves in the defeat. The'Canes finished 0-2-0-0 on the road in the pre-season.

Saturday, September 13th - PRE-SEASON - 7-1 Win vs. Calgary Hitmen: Lethbridge ended the 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season on Saturday with a convincing 7-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Kai Anderson and Easton Daneault each had two goals and an assist in the win while Chase Petersen, Shane Smith and Jake Evans scored the other goals. Koen Cleaver was sharp making 26-saves in the win.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, September 19th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. Lethbridge posted a 1-1-0-0 record against Calgary in the pre-season.

Saturday, September 20th - at Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): Lethbridge will visit the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday at 7:00pm at Scotiabank Saddledome in their first road game of the new season. Last year, the Hurricanes posted a 1-2-1-0 record at the 'Dome during the regular season before going 3-1-0-0 on the road in the playoffs, including a 3-1 win in Game 7 of the second round.







