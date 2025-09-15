Kamloops Blazers Announce Promotions Schedule for the First Half of 2025-2026 Season

Published on September 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - Blazers hockey is back, and we're kicking off the season with an exciting lineup of promotions, theme nights, and fan experiences that you won't want to miss! From giveaways and family fun to discounted tickets and annual traditions, the first half of the 2025-26 Kamloops Blazers home schedule is packed with something for every fan.

Promo Schedule Highlights

Season Ticket Holder "Bring a Buddy" Night - Friday, September 26

Season ticket holders can redeem their "Bring a Buddy" voucher through their Blazers Account Manager or at the Box Office and share the excitement of Blazers hockey, and bring a friend to the game on us!

Kids Nights - Saturday, September 27 & Saturday, October 4

Hockey nights are family nights! Kids 12 and under get in FREE with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket - including season ticket holders. Plus, take a look at our fun kids-only experiences, including the chance to be a Jr. Reporter or Jr. Announcer HERE !

TRU Tuesday & Wolfpack Wednesday are back!

We're showing love to our local university crowd! On Tuesday and Wednesday home games, TRU students, staff, and alumni can score discounted tickets and be part of the Blazers' home-ice advantage.

Annual Fan-Favourite Events

Saturday, November 8th, against the Everett Silvertips, is our annual Military Appreciation Night, featuring members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers as we pay tribute to the women and men in uniform who serve this great country.

On Friday, November 28th, as we host the Spokane Chiefs, we are proud to partner with the Kamloops Food Bank to host our annual Feed the Valley Night. We will be collecting non-perishable food and cash donations, which will help keep the shelves of the Kamloops Food Bank stocked.

And of course, the annual Teddy Bear Toss returns for its 32nd year! On December 5th, with the Penticton Vees visiting Kamloops, the Blazers will look to make stuffed animals rain from the rafters. This is one holiday tradition you definitely don't want to miss!

These nights bring together community spirit and great hockey, and are always among the most memorable games of the season.

Home Opener - Saturday, September 20 vs Spokane

The wait is almost over, as we open the 2025/26 season on Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs, with player introductions taking place at 6:00 pm sharp, ahead of puck drop. The first 1,500 fans in attendance on opening night will receive a Kamloops Blazers t-shirt, thanks to our Community Commitment Sponsors. Saturday's game is presented by Rivershore Estates & Golf Links.

Single-game tickets for all regular season games go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on September 15th. If you want to join the club as a season ticket holder, there are still some great seats available. Contact Missy, Stacy, or Jim to secure your spot in the Sandman Centre for the whole season on exciting Kamloops Blazers hockey. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit blazerhockey.com.

Let's fill the Sandman Centre and make this season one to remember!







Western Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.