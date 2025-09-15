Giants Sign Defenceman McCloskey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on September 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants defenceman Lance McCloskey

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Lance McCloskey(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce the signing of 2007-born defenceman Lance McCloskey (Newport Beach, CA) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

McCloskey, a right-hand shot, was listed by the Giants last season.

"Lance is a strong-skating, two-way, right-shot defender," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "He will provide depth to our group of defencemen."

McCloskey has played the last two seasons at Fairmont Prep in Anaheim, CA, helping them reach the 3A final of the USA Hockey High School National Championships last year, where he produced 12 points in five games. In total, McCloskey registered 61 points in 47 games (30G-31A) against California high school competition last season, plus 83 points in 54 games (30G-54A) against U18 AAA teams.

According to Elite Prospects, McCloskey had more points than any other defenceman playing U18 AAA hockey in the United States last season.

Hockey runs in the family for the McCloskey's as Lance's older brother Lukas played for the WHL's Wenatchee Wild last season and is currently in his freshman year at Army West Point (U.S. Military Academy).

Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your season ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.