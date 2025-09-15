Wenatchee Wild Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Published on September 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Miles Cooper (right) battles for the puck

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2010-born forward Chace Gregg from the Royals along with several Western Hockey League Prospects Draft selections, in exchange for 2006-born forward Miles Cooper. The WHL Draft selections received by the Wild are a pair of 2026 fourth-round picks originally assigned to the Brandon Wheat Kings and Everett Silvertips, second- and fourth-round selections in 2027 and a fourth-round selection in the 2028 draft.

Gregg has played the previous two seasons with the Winnipeg Bruins Black Under-15 team of the Winnipeg AAA Hockey League in Manitoba, posting 34 goals and 66 assists for a total of 100 points last season. Following his AAA season, he was taken by the Royals with a third-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft this past spring.

"After this summer's National Hockey League draft, Miles came to us and requested a fresh start. We wish him well with the Victoria Royals," said Wenatchee Wild general manager Bliss Littler. "We are very excited about Chace. We would not have done this deal without Chace included."

The Wild also announced Monday that the club has waived forward Matthew Dowdall and defenseman Brayden Pankey ahead of the start of the regular season. Those moves set the Wenatchee roster at 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders as the team's 2025-26 season officially begins on Saturday at the Everett Silvertips.

The Wenatchee Wild thank Matthew Dowdall and Brayden Pankey for their efforts and wish them all future success, and proudly welcome Chace Gregg to the Wild family.

