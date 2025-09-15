Pats Announce 2025 Home Opener Tailgate Details, Presented by Bennett Dunlop Ford

Regina, SK - The Regina Pats are thrilled to welcome fans back to the Brandt Centre as the Blue Brigade takes on the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2025 Home Opener, presented by Bennett Dunlop Ford, on Friday, September 26.

Home Opener Tailgate Party

The celebration kicks off in the Bennett Dunlop Ford Party Pit (also known AG-Ex) with a Home Opener Tailgate Party from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Enjoy food, live entertainment, giveaways, and plenty of Pats pride before puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Fans may enter only through the West side of the Brandt Centre. The BDF Party Pit is located just past the Regina Pats Store.

Food Donation Campaign

This year's tailgate also supports the BDF Food Donation Campaign. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help families in need across the community. The first 300 fans that donate a non-perishable food item will receive a free car wash courtesy of BDF.

Food & Drink

All ticket holders are invited to enjoy a complimentary BBQ meal, featuring a hamburger or hot dog, chips, and a pop or water.

Entertainment

The Regina Pats Tailgate Party will feature live music from an exciting group, with more details to be announced later. Keep an eye out for an announcement soon.

Giveaways

Rally towels will be waiting on every seat inside the arena to help fans cheer the team on.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a free bag of popcorn, complimentary of our partners at REAL and Levy.

Blue Brigade & In-Game Experience

The Blue Runs Deep Pre-Game Show makes its debut, bringing energy and excitement to the Brandt Centre ahead of puck drop. Fans are encouraged to sign up and join the Blue Brigade to receive a complimentary Blue Brigade t-shirt at the home opener. Fans can also look forward to fresh in-game elements and surprises designed to build on last year's unforgettable atmosphere.

Post-Game

After the final buzzer, head to Autograph Alley for the chance to meet and collect signatures from Zach Moore, Ephram McNutt, Dayton Deschamps, and Julien Maze.

The Pats encourage fans to arrive early, take in the tailgate festivities, and bring the energy inside the Brandt Centre as the team launches a new season.

Tickets for the game are available by stopping by the Brandt Centre Box Office or at reginapats.com/tickets. For Group, Premium, and Season Ticket inquiries, please reach out to the Regina Pats Business Office at 306-527-9963.







