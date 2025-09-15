Vees Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today their 2025-26 leadership group.

The Vees will be represented by Captain Nolan Stevenson as well as Ryden Evers, Matteo Danis, Diego Johnson and Brady Birnie as the assistant captains.

President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson spoke about the leaders he and his coaching staff chose this season.

"We are very fortunate to have a strong leadership group as we enter our first season in the WHL," he said. "All four assistant captains will bring a different approach to help our Captain Nolan Stevenson lead our team to success."

Stevenson has dressed in 99 regular season games in a Vees sweater heading into the team's first year in the WHL. The Shaunavon, SK native has also suited up in 36 playoff games with the club.

Evers enters his second year with the Vees after registering 54 points in 60 games last season. The 20 year old was a veteran of 161 regular season games in the BCHL and will look to continue to contribute offensively in the Western League.

Danis joins the Vees from the Prince George Cougars by way of the WHL Expansion Draft. He is a veteran of 204 WHL games heading into the season.

Johnson joins the team following two seasons in the USHL. Hailing from Fort St. James, BC, it will be his first action back in British Columbia since 2023. He finished last season with 45 points in 61 games played.

Brady Birnie is a veteran of 267 games in the Western League all with the Swift Current Broncos. Birnie was part of an expansion draft trade deal with the Broncos. He has 169 points in his WHL career.

Catch the Vees in their inaugural WHL regular season game when they head to Victoria Friday Sept. 19 to battle the Royals. Pick drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







