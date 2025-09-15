Royals Acquire Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild
Published on September 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2006-born forward Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for 2010-born forward Chace Gregg, a 2026 fourth-round pick (BDN), a 2026 fourth-Round Pick (EVT), a 2027 second-round pick (VIC), a 2027 fourth-round pick (BDN) and a 2028 fourth-round pick (TC).
Cooper, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, has appeared in 139 games in the Western Hockey League, all spent with the Winnipeg ICE/Wenatchee Wild Franchise. In those games he has scored 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points, and finished second on the Wild in points last season. Originally a 2021 third-round selection of the Winnipeg ICE, Cooper joined the Colorado Avalanche for their 2024 Rookie Camp.
"Miles is an impact player that can play both center and wing" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He will be an important addition to our team both on and off the ice. We welcome Miles and his family to Victoria".
Chace Gregg was originally selected 50th overall in the third round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by the Royals.
Single Game Tickets for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/single-game-tickets/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
Western Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2025
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Roster Moves Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild - Victoria Royals
- Canes Chatter: September 8th, 2025 - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Giants Sign Defenceman McCloskey to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Kamloops Blazers Announce Promotions Schedule for the First Half of 2025-2026 Season - Kamloops Blazers
- Pats Announce 2025 Home Opener Tailgate Details, Presented by Bennett Dunlop Ford - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Royals Acquire Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild
- Royals Acquire Ashton Brown from the Regina Pats
- Royals Announce Partnership with Archie Johnstone Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
- Royals Announce Partnership with Lumera Productions
- Reggie Newman & Seth Fryer Named to Winnipeg Jets Roster for 2025 Prospects Showdown