Royals Acquire Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild

Published on September 15, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2006-born forward Miles Cooper from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for 2010-born forward Chace Gregg, a 2026 fourth-round pick (BDN), a 2026 fourth-Round Pick (EVT), a 2027 second-round pick (VIC), a 2027 fourth-round pick (BDN) and a 2028 fourth-round pick (TC).

Cooper, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, has appeared in 139 games in the Western Hockey League, all spent with the Winnipeg ICE/Wenatchee Wild Franchise. In those games he has scored 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points, and finished second on the Wild in points last season. Originally a 2021 third-round selection of the Winnipeg ICE, Cooper joined the Colorado Avalanche for their 2024 Rookie Camp.

"Miles is an impact player that can play both center and wing" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "He will be an important addition to our team both on and off the ice. We welcome Miles and his family to Victoria".

Chace Gregg was originally selected 50th overall in the third round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by the Royals.

