Giants to Host 25th Anniversary Welcome BBQ Prior to Home Opener

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today details for their Home Opener BBQ, taking place from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 20 at Willoughby Park, outside the Langley Events Centre.

Puck drop for the home opener against the Penticton Vees is scheduled for 7 p.m. PDT.

Fans attending the BBQ will be able to enjoy music, hot dogs, cold beverages, fun activities and a performance by Langley Gymnastics.

There will also be giveaways and special guests attending, including Vancouver Giants alumni from the very first season 25 years ago, as well as Giants ownership.

Some of the activities fans can enjoy at Saturday's event include:

Giants Shoot to Win game with prizes, including tickets, a voucher for a 25th anniversary souvenir bundle, autographed pucks and more

A bouncy castle

Cornhole

Papa John's tent with prizing

And more!

Please note the Welcome BBQ is weather permitting.

At the conclusion of the event, fans are encouraged to make their way to their seats for the Home Opener. Player introductions for the new season are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. sharp, and shortly after that the puck will drop for the first ever WHL game between the Giants and Penticton Vees.

Following the game, a limited number of free t-shirts will be handed out, courtesy of White Spot!

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $18.26 per game and include the first two home playoff games. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six, 12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.







