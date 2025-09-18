Broncos Acquire '07 Forward Zach Pantelakis from Regina

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born forward Zach Pantelakis from the Regina Pats in exchange for a 4th round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

Entering his third WHL season, Pantelakis is a North Vancouver, B.C. product who began his WHL career with the Kamloops Blazers in 2023-24. While with the Blazers, he appeared in 63 games, recording 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points. Midway through the 2024-25 season, Pantelakis was acquired by the Pats, where he posted 14 goals and 8 assists for 22 points in 44 games

"We are excited to add Zach to our group," said Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie. "I like his game sense, individual skill and his ability to do things with his feet moving. He is going to be a good addition to our team and he has some offensive upside which will benefit our group."

Pantelakis will join the team immediately as the Broncos prepare for their home opener on Friday, September 19.







