Pats Deal Pantelakis to Broncos
Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2007-born forward Zach Pantelakis to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Pats would like to thank Zach for his time and efforts in Regina, and wish him all the best in Swift Current.
Check out the Regina Pats Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Broncos Announce 2025 Annual General Meeting - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants to Host 25th Anniversary Welcome BBQ Prior to Home Opener - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Acquire '07 Forward Zach Pantelakis from Regina - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Trim Roster to 29 Players Ahead of Friday's Season Opener against Kelowna - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Deal Pantelakis to Broncos - Regina Pats
- Jacobson Embraces Year of Firsts, New Responsibilities - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Send Banini to Rockets - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Roster - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Acquire Goaltender Josh Banini from Warriors - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Set Regular Season Roster - Red Deer Rebels
- Broncos Sign Luke Huska to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants Sign Local Forward Wonyeneh to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Blades Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.