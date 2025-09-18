Pats Deal Pantelakis to Broncos

Published on September 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2007-born forward Zach Pantelakis to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Pats would like to thank Zach for his time and efforts in Regina, and wish him all the best in Swift Current.







