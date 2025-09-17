Giants Sign Local Forward Wonyeneh to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on September 17, 2025

Vancouver Giants forward Richard Wonyeneh (left)

Vancouver Giants forward Richard Wonyeneh (left)

Ladner, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are thrilled to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Richard Wonyeneh (Langley, B.C.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Wonyeneh, 16, was the Giants' seventh-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Richard is a physically strong winger who has offensive upside," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "His ability to forecheck and create offence makes him an interesting player for the future."

Wonyeneh has played the last two seasons for Burnaby Winter Club in the CSSHL.

In his WHL draft year, he scored 20 goals in 24 games for the U15 Prep team, while his 37 points were one back of the team lead. Last year, he moved up U18, registering 20 points in 34 games (6G-14A).

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Richard and the Wonyeneh family.

