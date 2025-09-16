40th Annual General Meeting Recap
Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club held their 40th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on Monday evening in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
Here are some of the highlights from the meeting: Business Operations:
The Hurricanes saw a profit of $1,103,113 in 2024-2025
Received $666,667 in WHL expansion fees
Ticketing revenue finished 137% to budget
Advertising revenue finished 120% to budget
Overall revenue ended up 131% to budget
Average attendance climbed to 3,791 per game
2025-2026 season ticket renewal has climbed over 10% (as of Sept. 16)
Hockey Operations:
The Hurricane qualified for the 2025 WHL Playoffs marking the tenth straight season in the post-season
Advance to the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the third time in the last seven WHL playoffs held
Head Coach Bill Peters was nominated for the WHL 's Coach of the Year while also accepting a professional coaching job in the DEL after the season
Noah Chadwick was nominated for the WHL 's Defenceman of the Year Award
Signed two US Priority Draft picks in Enzo DiDomenicantonio and Cash Whitmore as they become the first two players to sign with the 'Canes out of the US Draft -¢
Peter Anholt served as the Management Lead for the 2025 World Junior Championship
Board of Directors:
The Hurricanes Board of Directors remain in full with the re-election of the following members to three-year terms: Tyler Brack, Mike Mikado, Cheryl Neddo, Reid Williams and Adam Zanoni
There were no nominations from the floor
Doug Paisley remains as President of the Board of Directors and Governor of the hockey club
Western Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025
- 40th Annual General Meeting Recap - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Blades Launch New Live Victory+ Broadcast 2025-26 Season Home Games - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.