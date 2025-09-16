40th Annual General Meeting Recap

Published on September 16, 2025

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club held their 40th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on Monday evening in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Here are some of the highlights from the meeting: Business Operations:

The Hurricanes saw a profit of $1,103,113 in 2024-2025

Received $666,667 in WHL expansion fees

Ticketing revenue finished 137% to budget

Advertising revenue finished 120% to budget

Overall revenue ended up 131% to budget

Average attendance climbed to 3,791 per game

2025-2026 season ticket renewal has climbed over 10% (as of Sept. 16)

Hockey Operations:

The Hurricane qualified for the 2025 WHL Playoffs marking the tenth straight season in the post-season

Advance to the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the third time in the last seven WHL playoffs held

Head Coach Bill Peters was nominated for the WHL 's Coach of the Year while also accepting a professional coaching job in the DEL after the season

Noah Chadwick was nominated for the WHL 's Defenceman of the Year Award

Signed two US Priority Draft picks in Enzo DiDomenicantonio and Cash Whitmore as they become the first two players to sign with the 'Canes out of the US Draft -¢

Peter Anholt served as the Management Lead for the 2025 World Junior Championship

Board of Directors:

The Hurricanes Board of Directors remain in full with the re-election of the following members to three-year terms: Tyler Brack, Mike Mikado, Cheryl Neddo, Reid Williams and Adam Zanoni

There were no nominations from the floor

Doug Paisley remains as President of the Board of Directors and Governor of the hockey club







