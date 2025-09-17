Pats Acquire Local Product Derkatch

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, SK - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired 2007-born forward Dayce Derkatch from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

"We're very excited to add a veteran player like Dayce, who brings character and a strong work ethic," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "We look forward to him complementing our forward group as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Derkatch, 18, recorded eight points (3G-5A) in 55 games with the Raiders last season after starting the 2024-25 campaign with the Regina Pat Canadians, where he posted 12 points (5G-7A) in 11 games. The Regina, Sask. product was selected in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft after an 84-point season (31G-53A) in 31 games with the Regina Aces U15 AA. He went on to spend parts of three seasons with the Pat Canadians, tallying 74 points (29G-45A) in 99 games.

The Pats now feature six local products on their roster heading into the 2025-26 season: Kelton Pyne (White City), Kolten Bridgeman (Regina), Ellis Mieyette (Lumsden), Derkatch (Regina), and Maddox Schultz (Regina).







Western Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.