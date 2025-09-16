Rockets Reassign Forwards Nathan Cole and William Matte

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that the club has reassigned forwards Nathan Cole and William Matte following the conclusion of the team's preseason schedule.

Cole was selected by the Rockets in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Airdrie, AB product has been reassigned to the Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL) after appearing in three preseason games with Kelowna.

Matte was Kelowna's fourth-round pick (78th overall) in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Calgary, AB native has been reassigned to the Calgary Flames U18 AAA program after also skating in three preseason contests for the Rockets.

With the reassignments, the Rockets roster has been reduced to 31 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 11 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders. Multiple players remain away attending NHL Main Camps.

Kelowna opens the 2025-26 regular season this Friday, September 19 when they host the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place in their 30th Anniversary Home Opener.







