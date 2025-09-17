Silvertips Trade Forward Owen Cooper to Kamloops
Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired a seventh-round WHL Draft pick in 2028 from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for forward Owen Cooper.
Cooper, 17, appeared in 44 games last season for the Silvertips accumulating one goal and five assists.
"Owen has represented the Silvertips with pure class," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "We appreciate his contributions both on and off the ice. We wish him all the best in Kamloops."
Check out the Everett Silvertips Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2025
- Wenatchee Wild Sign Wiczek to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Pats Acquire Local Product Derkatch - Regina Pats
- Rockets President & GM Bruce Hamilton to Take Part in Drop Zone Kelowna - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Trade Forward Owen Cooper to Kamloops - Everett Silvertips
- Package Holder Party Tonight, Chiefs Open Regular Season on the Road on Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Blazers Acquire 2008-Born Forward Owen Cooper - Kamloops Blazers
- Rockets Ranked Ninth in CHL Preseason Top-10 Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Kelowna Rockets
- Giants Sign Forward Wilkinson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Reassign Forwards Nathan Cole and William Matte - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos Extend Partnership with the Flying Fox Media - Swift Current Broncos
- Tigers Acquire Sullivan in Kamloops Trade - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hurricanes Announce 2025-2026 Leadership Group - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- 40th Annual General Meeting Recap - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Blades Launch New Live Victory+ Broadcast 2025-26 Season Home Games - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Trade Forward Owen Cooper to Kamloops
- Evan Enck Signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Silvertips
- Silvertips Force OT in Preseason Loss to Tri-City
- Silvertips Sign Forward Nolan Caffey to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Silvertips Take Preseason "Rookie Game" 8-0 in Seattle