Silvertips Trade Forward Owen Cooper to Kamloops

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired a seventh-round WHL Draft pick in 2028 from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for forward Owen Cooper.

Cooper, 17, appeared in 44 games last season for the Silvertips accumulating one goal and five assists.

"Owen has represented the Silvertips with pure class," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "We appreciate his contributions both on and off the ice. We wish him all the best in Kamloops."







