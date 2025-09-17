Wenatchee Wild Sign Wiczek to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2006-born forward Paul Wiczek has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Park City, Utah, Wiczek enters his second season of junior hockey, after suiting up for the North American Hockey League's (NAHL) Oklahoma Warriors in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Wiczek posted six goals and five assists over 52 games in the NAHL's rugged South Division, and earned a free agent invite to Wenatchee's preseason training camp. He turned that opportunity into a WHL contract after playing in all of the team's final four preseason games.

"Paul came to camp as a free agent, and earned a roster spot through his work ethic and competitiveness," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He skates well for a big young man, and we feel his best hockey is ahead of him. We are excited to have him work with our coaching staff and become an effective player in the WHL and beyond."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Paul Wiczek on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.







