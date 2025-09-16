Rockets Ranked Ninth in CHL Preseason Top-10 Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today its preseason edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Kelowna Rockets enter the year ranked ninth overall in the national rankings.

The list, assembled with input from NHL Central Scouting, highlights the top clubs across the CHL ahead of the new season. The Rockets are one of three WHL teams included, joining the Spokane Chiefs (3rd) and Edmonton Oil Kings (6th).

Kelowna is coming off a busy offseason in preparation for its 30th anniversary campaign and the build-up to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, which the club will host at Prospera Place from May 21-31, 2026.

The Rockets open the 2025-26 season this Friday, September 19 with their 30th Anniversary Home Opener against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place.







