Package Holder Party Tonight, Chiefs Open Regular Season on the Road on Friday

Published on September 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Spokane Chiefs Package Holder Party is tonight, (Tuesday, September 16) starting at 5:00 PM! Enjoy player autographs, backyard games, Numerica Giveaway and food provided by Rosauers. Plus don't miss a special Hockey Chalk Talk from members of the Chiefs Hockey Operations Department.

The Spokane Chiefs open the 2025-26 regular season on the road against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, September 19 at 7:05 PM.

The Spokane Chiefs play Game 2 of the regular season on the road against the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 PM.

All Chiefs games are available to watch for FREE on VictoryPlus or listen at 103.5 The Game.







