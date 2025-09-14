Chiefs Wrap up Pre-Season Slate with 4-2 Loss Against Rival Americans
Published on September 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up their five-game pre-season slate with a 4-2 loss to their rival Tri-City Americans Saturday night in Kennewick.
The Americans gained an early 1-0 jump on the Chiefs as Gavin Garland scored his second goal of the pre-season just 51 seconds into play.
Spokane's only goals of the match-up came later in the period, first from Mathis Preston on the power play at 5:48. Tristen Buckley and Caden Campion earned the assists on Preston's third exhibition goal.
In the back half of the frame, rookie forward Nolan Bisson found the twine for the first time this pre-season to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead at 11:07. Ethan Hughes earned the helper on the play.
After an uneventful middle frame, Tri-City took control of the third period with three unanswered goals from Jesse McKinnon (4:43) and Savin Virk (9:48, 12:16). Virk's second goal of the period completed his hat trick on the night.
The Chiefs outshot the Americans, 46-26, with Carter Esler in Spokane's net for all three periods (22/26.
Spokane went 1-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-7 on the power play.
Overall, Spokane went 4-1-0-0 in exhibition play.
With pre-season in the rearview, the Chiefs set their sights on their 2025-26 regular season opener next Friday, September 19 on the road against the Kelowna Rockets.
