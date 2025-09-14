Broncos Drop Pre-Season Finale to Wheat Kings

Published on September 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a 3-2 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday night at Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden, MB.

The game was a defensive chess match, with both teams playing tight in their own ends and limiting high danger chances. Despite some quality looks in the first period, neither side was able to solve the goaltenders, sending the game into the first intermission scoreless.

Things opened up early in the second period. Brandon struck first just 57 seconds in on the powerplay, with Chase Surkan finding the back of the net off a feed from Jaxon Jacobson. Swift Current responded quickly, as Sawyer Dingman buried an unassisted goal at 1:51 to even the score.

The Wheat Kings regained the lead just past the midway mark with Surkan scoring his second of the night, assisted by Jordan Gavin and Giorgos Pantelas. Just over two minutes later, Joby Baumuller netted what would stand as the game-winning goal, finishing a play from Nicholas Johnson and Nigel Boehm at 13:01.

The Broncos cut the lead to one in the third period, as Otto Hanson finished off a feed from William Morin at 12:25 to make it 3-2. Swift Current made a strong push in the dying minutes, pulling their goalie for the extra attacker and nearly tying the game, missing by just inches in a frantic final sequence.

Both teams fired 31 shots on goal, with Broncos netminders Aiden Eskit and Berney Weston splitting duties. Eskit stopped 14 of 15 shots in the first half of the game, while Weston turned aside 14 of 16 in relief. For Brandon, Hudson Perry was between the pipes, making 29 saves on 31 shots.

Special teams proved to be a factor, as Brandon went 1-for-2 on the powerplay, while Swift Current was held scoreless on their two opportunities.

The Broncos now turn their attention to the regular season. They'll open their 2025-26 campaign on home ice against the Regina Pats on Friday, September 19th at 7:00 PM at the Innovationplex.







