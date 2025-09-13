Game Preview: WHL Yukon Showcase Game 2 VS Kelowna Rockets

Whitehorse, Yukon - Tonight's matchup will be the second of the two-game WHL Yukon Showcase series. The winner of the two-game series will be presented the WHL Northern Lights Cup. The Tigers are 3-0-0-0 in the pre-season following a win Friday, September 12th in Game 1 of the WHL Yukon Showcase.

2024-25 Season Series:

Kelowna 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Mar 4, 2025)

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Kelowna

47-17-3-1

Central - 1st

East - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1

18-44-4-2

B.C. - 5th

West - 11th

Home - 9-20-3-2

Away - 9-24-1-0

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Rockets in game 1 of the WHL Yukon Showcase on Friday, September 12th in Takhini Arena. Noah Davidson (1G, 2A) received Player Of The Game. Carter Casey had some big saves in net, stopping 25 of 29 shots.

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer & Harrison Meneghin (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Jordan Switzer (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.909)

Points - Koray Bozkaya (5) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Riley Steen (7)

Plus/Minus - Koray Bozkaya & Dayton Reschny (+4)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 26.7%

Penalty Kill: 73.3%

League Top 10s (Pre-Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Koray Bozkaya - 5 (T-9th)

Goals Kadon McCann - 3 (T-6th)

Assists Koray Bozkaya - 5 (T-3rd)

Power Play Goals Kyle Heger - 1 (T-6th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-6th)

Luke Ruptash - 1 (T-6th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Koray Bozkaya - 2 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Kadon McCann - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Kyle Heger - 1 (T-4th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-4th)

Zack Nieckar - 1 (T-4th)

First Goals Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-1st)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-1st)

Dub Eunice III - 1 (T-1st)

Insurance Goals Tyson Moss - 1 (T-3rd)

Ben Deacon - 1 (T-3rd)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-3rd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-2nd)

Recent Signings:

Player Hometown

Carter Casey Grand Rapids, MN

Jaxson Craig Edmonton, AB

Noah Davidson Irvine, CA

Kyle Heger Eagan, MN

Gavin Kor Rochester, MN

Kade Stengrim Brainerd, MN

Luke Warrener East Amherst, NY

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal







