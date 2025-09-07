Tigers Beat Hurricanes, 4-2

Published on September 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers hosted the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday night for their first home game of the pre-season.

The Tigers started the scoring early with a goal just 2:50 into the first period. Carter Cunningham picked up the goal from in tight off of a rebound from Koray Bozkaya. Riley Steen grabbed the secondary assist on the goal. Medicine Hat put 10 shots on net in the first period, while Lethbridge put up 8.

In the second period, Gavin Kor showed incredible patience on the Tigers' second goal of the game. Outwaiting the defender to make a pass out front to Yaroslav Bryzgalov, who would tap it in for his first of the pre-season at 6:54. Kade Stengrim would pick up the secondary assist on the goal. Kade Duell would score the first goal of the game for the Hurricanes on the power play at 7:34. Lethbridge also had a goal waved off due to being offside, allowing the Tigers to maintain their 2-1 lead. Kyle Heger would add a power play goal for the Tigers with a wrist shot from the point at 15:37. Kor and Bryzgalov would get the assists on the power play goal.

Medicine Hat would score quick to open the final frame with a goal at 2:18. Tyson Moss fed a wrist shot through traffic to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Bryzgalov got the primary helper on the goal, his third point of the night. Kor picked up the secondary assist on the goal for his third assist of the night. Enzo DiDomenicantonio scored a late goal for Lethbridge at 19:13, ending the game with a score of 4-2 for Medicine Hat.

Jordan Switzer got the nod in net for the Tigers. He had a great night only allowing 2 goals on 22 shots.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/5 - 40% PK: 3/4 - 75%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Yaroslav Bryzgalov (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat Gavin Kor (3A) - Medicine Hat Kade Duell (1G) - Lethbridge

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, September 12th where they will be playing the Kelowna Rockets in Whitehorse, Yukon. Game time is 9:00am MDT.







