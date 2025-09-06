Game Preview: Pre-Season Game 2 VS Lethbridge Hurricanes

Published on September 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup will be the second time the Tigers and Hurricanes have met this pre-season. The Tigers won the first of the two pre-season matchups 7-4 on Tuesday, September 2nd in Lethbridge. Kadon McCann (3G, 1A) and Koray Bozkaya (4A) led the Tigers with four points each in that game.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024) Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024) Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025)

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024) Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025)

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 47-17-3-1

Central - 1st

East - 1st

Lethbridge 42-21-3-2

Central - 3rd

East - 4th

2024-2025 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Jordan Switzer & Harrison Meneghin (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

2025-2026 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Kadon McCann (3) Save % - Quinn Beumer (.929)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (4) GAA - Quinn Beumer (1.99)

Points - Kadon McCann & Koray Bozkaya (4)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hurricanes 7-4 on Tuesday, September 2nd to open the pre-season. Kadon McCann (3G, 1A) and Koray Bozkaya (4A) led the Tigers with four points each. Ben Deacon, Storey Griffin, Dayton Reschny, and Luke Ruptash also scored for the Tigers. Cash Christie and Quinn Beumer split the night in net. Christie made 12 saves on 15 shots to start the game, and Beumer made 13 saves on 14 shots to finish the game.

Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/4 - 50%

Penalty Kill: 3/5 - 60%

Recent Signings:

Carter Casey (Grand Rapids, MN)

Jaxson Craig (Edmonton, AB)

Noah Davidson (Irvine, CA)

Kyle Heger (Eagan, MN)

Gavin Kor (Rochester, MN)

Kade Stengrim (Brainerd, MN)

Luke Warrener (East Amherst, NY)

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Pre-Season Schedule:

Friday, September 12 - VS Kelowna Rockets

Saturday, September 13 - VS Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2025

