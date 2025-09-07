Warriors Silence Broncos with Overtime Win

Published on September 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

ASSINIBOIA, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors capped off the weekend with another preseason win against the Swift Current Broncos.

The Warriors drew first blood with an unassisted goal off the stick of Captain Lynden Lakovic less than 30 seconds into the game. Just over a minute into the frame, Cooper Perrin served a bench minor penalty on behalf of the Warriors for too many men. Defenceman Cohen Williams was called for slashing just under six minutes into the game, and the Broncos were able to capitalize on their second man advantage of the game. Parker Rondeau of the Broncos was called for tripping, and the Warriors had their first man advantage just under the halfway mark.

In the second frame, the Warriors had two opportunities on the man advantage, but were unsuccessful on both counts. Parker Rondeau for the Broncos was charged with a minor penalty for slashing, and William Morin served a Broncos' bench minor penalty for too many men. The score remained tied at 1 heading into the final period.

Midway through the third period, the Warriors and Broncos were both assessed minor penalties, and the teams played four-on-four. Neither team was able to capitalize, and the score remained tied at one goal each. Late in the frame, Captain Lynden Lakovic was given a minor penalty for hooking. With less than two minutes to go, the Broncos pushed, but Josh Banini stood strong in net. The Broncos were assessed a minor penalty for too many men with less than twenty seconds to go.

Less than a minute into overtime, Connor Schmidt tallied the game-winning goal with assists from Owen Berge and Lynden Lakovic. Berney Weston and Aiden Eskit combined for 17 saves on 19 shots. Josh Banini made 43 saves on 44 shots. The Warriors went two for three on the penalty kill and one for four on the power play.

The Warriors are back in action against the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre on Tuesday night. Preseason action hits Temple Gardens Centre on Friday night as the Moose Jaw Warriors take on the Saskatoon Blades. Tickets can be purchased here.







