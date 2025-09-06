Cougars Drop Pre-Season Opener in Hinton

HINTON, AB - The Prince George Cougars opened their 2025 pre-season schedule on Friday night in Hinton, Alberta, falling 5-2 to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Edmonton struck early and often in the first period. Chris Kokkoris opened the scoring just 1:57 into the game on a two-on-one, before Gavin Hodnett doubled the lead at 11:59. Kayden Stroeder added another before the intermission, giving the Oil Kings a 3-0 advantage despite the Cougars outshooting them 16-5 in the opening frame.

Prince George got on the board quickly in the second period, as Brock Souch set up Dmitri Yakutsenak just 25 seconds in to cut the deficit to 3-1. The Oil Kings responded midway through the frame, however, when Lukas Sawchyn fired home to restore the three-goal cushion heading into the third.

In the final minutes of regulation, the Cougars made things interesting. Riley Ashe buried a power-play marker at 19:15 for his first of the pre-season, bringing Prince George within two. Edmonton sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal moments later to make it a 5-2 final.

Final Score: Edmonton 5 - Prince George 2

Shots on Goal: PG 33 - EDM 26

Power-Plays: PG 1/7 - EDM 0/6

Goaltending:

PG: Alex Levshyn (59:31, 21 saves on 25 shots)

EDM: Parker Snell (40:00, 23 saves on 24 shots), Rail Schollar (19:48, 8 saves on 9 shots)

The Cougars conclude the weekend set on Sunday against the Oil Kings at 11:00 am in Hinton.







