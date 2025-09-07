Wheat Kings Early Offense Enough in Back-And-Forth Win over Regina

September 6, 2025

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The Wheat Kings' offense roared to life early in their preseason rematch against the Regina Pats. They piled up enough goals to win in the opening 21 minutes, though as it turned out it was just barely enough.

Chase Surkan had a hat trick and Nicholas Johnson scored two of his own as the Wheat Kings beat the Pats 7-5. Joby Baumuller and Gunnar Gleasman also scored in the win.

"It was kind of a typical preseason game, there were some good things to take out of it and some things to clean up," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We scored a lot of goals which is good. We gave up more than we wanted to, certainly more shots, but it comes with the territory and it's good to chalk up a win."

The first period wasn't even a minute old before the Wheat Kings opened the scoring. Cruz Jim fired a perfect saucer pass to Baumuller, who stepped into the clear and wired one past Taylor Tabashniuk for the first of the game.

A similarly superb shot put the Wheat Kings up 2-0, this time by Gleasman. He broke in 2-on-1 and rifled one over Tabashniuk's shoulder for the extended lead.

The Wheat Kings were nowhere near done. After a brilliant rush by Jordan Gavin, Surkan was on the doorstep and poked the rebound through his old Pat Canadiens teammate Tabashniuk for the 3-0 lead.

A turnover in a tough spot would give the Pats life as Carter Bear instantly buried a loose puck in front, but on a penalty kill the Wheat Kings responded. Baumuller got a 2-on-1 and shot for a rebound, leaving the puck sitting nicely for Johnson to knock home.

Wizardry by Jaxon Jacobson provided the fifth Wheat Kings goal. From behind the net, he spun the puck behind his back right to Surkan at the mouth of the crease, and Surkan made no mistake.

Early in the second, Surkan was at work again to complete the hat trick. Taking a feed from Gavin just 45 seconds in, Surkan wired his third of the game from the bottom of the left circle.

"I think I had a good game so hopefully the coaches think the same and I can take that into the season," Surkan said.

The Pats showed no quit, however. First, Keets Fawcett struck in the second half of a double-minor power play on which there had been chances at both ends. Then, on another man advantage, just seven seconds into it, Cohen Klassen tipped home Reese Hamilton's point shot.

Hamilton scored a power play goal of the game of his own in the third to make it 6-4, but again the Wheat Kings had an answer. Gavin found Johnson parked in front battling for space, and Johnson won the battle and batted the puck home.

Maddox Schultz would get the Pats back within two with a bullet of a shot late, but by then there were only 14 seconds on the clock and the Wheat Kings skated off with the win. Next up for Brandon: a home game against the Swift Current Broncos on Friday, September 12.







