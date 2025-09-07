Broncos Drop Overtime Decision to Warriors in Assiniboia

Published on September 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - In their third pre-season matchup, the Swift Current Broncos dropped a close 2-1 decision in overtime to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night in Assiniboia.

The Warriors opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the first period, with Lynden Lakovic netting an unassisted goal to put Moose Jaw up 1-0. Swift Current responded with urgency, and on their first power play of the night, Anthony Wilson buried the equalizer at the 7:10 mark. Wilson's goal was assisted by Noah Kosick and Jace McFaul.

The second period saw chances at both ends of the ice, with the Broncos outshooting the Warriors 16-10. Despite several high-quality scoring opportunities for both clubs, the score remained locked at 1-1 heading into the final frame.

Swift Current controlled much of the third period, applying consistent pressure in the offensive zone and holding Moose Jaw to just five shots. However, the Broncos couldn't find the go-ahead goal. A late too many men penalty with just 20 seconds left in regulation put them on the penalty kill heading into overtime.

Moose Jaw made the most of their opportunity. Just 57 seconds into the extra frame, Connor Schmidt scored the game-winner on the power play, with assists from Lakovic and Owen Berge, giving the Warriors the 2-1 victory.

Despite the loss, Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva saw signs of progress.

"I was pleased with our work ethic. It was much improved over last game," said DeSilva. "We played a good game in my opinion for the most part but a few mental mistakes cost us. We need to learn that we play our best when we keep things simple. When we drift away from simplicity, we get disconnected. As a young team we need to play simple and connected. Although we didn't get the result we wanted, it is a step-albeit a small one-in the right direction."

Swift Current outshot Moose Jaw 43-19 in the game, but Warriors goaltender Josh Banini stood tall, making 43 saves in the win. Aiden Eskit started in net for the Broncos, stopping 7 of 8 shots, while Berney Weston came in midway through the second and turned aside 10 of 11.

The Broncos finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors went 1-for-4.

The Broncos are back in action on Friday, September 12th as they head to Brandon, MB to face the Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place.







