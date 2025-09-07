Rockets' Offense Explodes in 7-1 Win Over Blazers

Published on September 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets closed out their home preseason schedule in dominant fashion, defeating the Kamloops Blazers 7-1 on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Nine different Rockets found the scoresheet in the win, highlighted by Carson Wetsch's two-goal performance. Mazden Leslie, Owen Folstrom, Levi Benson, Gabriel Guilbault, and Carter Kowalyk also tallied goals, while goaltending and team defense limited Kamloops to just 18 shots on the night.

GAME SUMMARY

After a scoreless first period, Kamloops struck first early in the second when Vit Zahejsky opened the scoring at 3:49. The Rockets answered quickly and emphatically. Mazden Leslie tied the game at 6:52 with a power-play rush, picking the short side to even the score. Just over two minutes later, Owen Folstrom banged home a rebound from Leslie's point shot to give Kelowna its first lead.

The Rockets didn't stop there. Levi Benson extended the advantage with a quick release from the inner slot at 13:53. Before the end of the frame, Gabriel Guilbault battled infront of the net and saw the puck bounce his way, knocking it past the Kamloops netminder at 19:47 for a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes.

In the third, Carson Wetsch took over. His first came off a rebound in tight on another Leslie shot at 3:31, followed by a breakaway finish midway through the period where he slipped behind the Blazers defense and buried a wrister. Just 42 seconds later, Carter Kowalyk stepped into the high slot and wired home Kelowna's seventh goal of the night.

Kelowna controlled play throughout, outshooting Kamloops 40-18 and converting twice on the power play.

UP NEXT

The Rockets now shift north to wrap up their preseason at the Yukon Showcase in Whitehorse, where they will face the Medicine Hat Tigers on September 12 and 13.

The regular season opens on Friday, September 19 when the Rockets host the Spokane Chiefs in their 30th Anniversary Home Opener at Prospera Place.







