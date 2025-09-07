Watren Earns Shutout, Offense Dominates in 7-0 Win over Portland

September 6, 2025

Everett, WA - The Spokane Chiefs continued their hot start to pre-season action, following yesterday's 9-3 victory over Seattle with a 7-0 win against Portland on Saturday afternoon.

Veteran forward Cam Parr provided the only score of the first period, with the assist going to Sarkenov at 6:55. Spokane dominated the shot count 16-8 in the first frame.

Cohen Harris doubled the Chiefs' lead early in the second period, scoring on the power play with assists from Schoettler and Burcar. Tristen Buckley scored his second of the preseason at 12:03 to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead. Zasada and Boatter provided the assists. Gavin Burcar followed that up with this third goal of the past two days, scoring at 13:00 from Parr and Humeniuk.

Spokane would follow a three-goal second period with another scoring trio in the final frame. Buckley scored his second of the day at 11:30 before Ferner netted at 17:11. Brody Gillespie finished off the game with the Chiefs' seventh goal at 18:02.

Watren played the entire game in net, earning a shutout with 22 saves. The Chiefs led the shot count 38-22 and were 1/2 on the power play. The penalty kill stood strong, going 4/4.

Once again Spokane's attack was spread out, with six different players finding the goal. 15 players in total recorded at least a point with Buckley (2G), Parr (1G, 1A), Harris (1G, 1A), and Burcar (1G, 1A) recording multi-point games.

Up next the Chiefs will host a single home pre-season game at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, September 11 at 4:00 p.m. The club will then wrap up the pre-season slate that weekend in Kennewick as they take on the Thunderbirds again on Friday, September 12 at 3:30 p.m. and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Both of those games are set to take place at the Americans' Toyota Arena.







