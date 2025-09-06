Silvertips Force OT in Preseason Loss to Tri-City

Published on September 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips took it to extra time in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans in their opening game of the Liuna Local 292 Preseason Classic Friday night.

Alexander Laing snuck a shot by Tips netminder Finn Werner 19:32 into the first period for an early Americans lead. Jesse Heslop responded with a backhander 7:13 into the third. Jakub Vanacek slipped the game-winner home with just 20 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

Werner finished with 25 saves on 27 shots, giving him a .952 save percentage through two preseason appearances thus far. Landon DuPont led the Silvertips in shots on goal with six.

"We had a few ups and downs throughout the entire game," commented overager forward Nolan Chastko, who finished the game with an assist and three shots on net. "It's what you expect [for preseason]. We just gotta keep on getting better. I thought the young guys played really well for a first taste of playing against veterans."







Western Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2025

