Matias Vanhanen Named WHL Player of the Week

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips forward Matias Vanhanen has been named Western Hockey League Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 5, 2025.

Vanhanen, 18, recorded two goals and eight assists over three games. His best outing came on Friday, Oct. 3 in a 7-1 win against the Tri-City Americans wherein he netted his first career WHL goal and added four assists. He then added a goal and two assists the following night in a 9-4 victory over the Victoria Royals, with another two apples on Sunday in a 5-3 win in Kennewick.

With 13 points in six total appearances this season, Vanhanen currently sits second in the league in scoring. His only game without a point came on opening night, though the Finnish forward did net a shootout goal amidst a 4-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild. He currently rides a five-game point streak since being united with countryman and Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen and Florida Panthers winger Shea Busch.

Vanhanen was originally drafted 31st-overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.







