Broncos Prepare for Trio of Division Matchups

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







After suffering their first home loss of the season on Saturday, the Swift Current Broncos look to bounce back in a busy week featuring three East Division matchups. With key divisional points on the line, this week offers a big opportunity for the Broncos to climb the standings.

Tuesday, October 7, 7:00 PM vs. Moose Jaw Warriors @ Temple Gardens Centre

The week kicks off on the road against the Moose Jaw Warriors (3-2-0-0), a team that handed the Broncos a tough 6-1 loss back on September 27. This is the second of eight meetings this season between the clubs.

Recent history hasn't been kind to Swift Current in Moose Jaw: over the last five years, the Broncos are just 3-11-0-0 at Temple Gardens Centre. However, Moose Jaw is also coming off a loss, a 5-3 decision to Vancouver, so expect a high energy matchup from both sides looking to rebound.

Friday, October 10, 7:00 PM vs. Saskatoon Blades @ the InnovationPlex

The Broncos return home for their first game of the season against the Saskatoon Blades (4-2-0-0). The Blades are riding a two-game win streak and will face Vancouver on Tuesday before coming to Swift Current.

Last season, the Broncos narrowly edged the season series against Saskatoon (4-3-0-1) and have had slightly better results at home over the last five years, posting a 4-6 record at the InnovationPlex. With both teams having a decent start to their 2025-26 campaign, the Friday night matchup will serve as an early season measuring stick.

Sunday, October 12, 3:00 PM SK vs. Brandon Wheat Kings at Assiniboine Credit Union Place

The Broncos wrap up the week in Brandon to face a Wheat Kings squad that has yet to win a game this season (0-4-1-0). While Swift Current dropped both pre-season games against Brandon, the regular season offers a clean slate.

This will be the first of six meetings between the two clubs this season. Historically, the Broncos have performed well in Brandon, going 6-4-1-0 at Assiniboine Credit Union Place over the past five years.

With three critical games in five days, the Broncos face a pivotal stretch that could set the tone for the rest of the season. From seeking redemption in Moose Jaw to defending home ice against a tough Saskatoon squad, and capitalizing on a winless Brandon team, every point is up for grabs in the East Division race.







