Oil Kings Trade Toogood to Hurricanes for Conditional Pick
Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2007-born forward Jack Toogood to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
"The organization would like to thank Jack for all his contributions both on and off the ice," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
In return, the Oil Kings acquire a conditional eighth round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft.
Toogood, out of Devon, Alta., was originally a 12th round pick by the Oil Kings in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 65 career games with the Oil Kings and scored eight goals and added one assist for nine points. Toogood also played in six playoff games last season for the Oil Kings.
The Oil Kings return to action on Wednesday in Medicine Hat.
