Rockets Reassign Goaltender Jake Pilon
Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that goaltender Jake Pilon has been reassigned (TBD).
Pilon appeared in one game so far this season with the Rockets, posting a 5.62 goals-against average and a .778 save percentage. Over two previous seasons with Kelowna, the 6'5", 210-pound Calgary, AB product has suited up in 63 regular-season games, compiling a record of 14-31-7 with one shutout.
Pilon was originally acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2023 in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick.
The Rockets return to action this week, visiting Prince George on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m.
The Rockets return to action this week, visiting Prince George on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m.
