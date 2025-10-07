Rockets Reassign Goaltender Jake Pilon

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that goaltender Jake Pilon has been reassigned (TBD).

Pilon appeared in one game so far this season with the Rockets, posting a 5.62 goals-against average and a .778 save percentage. Over two previous seasons with Kelowna, the 6'5", 210-pound Calgary, AB product has suited up in 63 regular-season games, compiling a record of 14-31-7 with one shutout.

Pilon was originally acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2023 in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The Rockets return to action this week, visiting Prince George on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m.

