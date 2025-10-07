Hurricanes Acquire Toogood from Oil Kings

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2007-born forward Jack Toogood from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a conditional eighth-round draft pick in the 2028 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

Toogood, 18, was originally drafted by the Oil Kings in the 12th round (263rd overall) in the 2022 WHL Draft. The Devon, AB, product has skated in five games this season with Edmonton registering two goals and a plus-3 rating with two penalty minutes. He has skated in 65 career regular season games with the Oil Kings over parts of three seasons amassing nine points (8g-1a) along with 48 penalty minutes. Toogood appeared in a career-high 56 games during the 2024-2025 season recording seven points (6g-1a) with 46 penalty minutes with Edmonton.

The 6'1, 185-pound forward also skated in six post-season games with the Oil Kings in the 2025 WHL Playoffs going pointless with nine penalty minutes. Prior to his time in the WHL, Toogood spent three seasons with the Northern Alberta Xtreme programs amassing a combined 85 points (36g-49a) along with 54 penalty minutes in time with the NAX U15, U17 and U18 teams. His best offensive season game during the 2022-2023 season with the NAX U17 team when he scored 37 points (16g-21a) along with 18 penalty minutes. Over his three seasons with NAX, Toogood added 12 points (6g-6a) in 14 post-season games.

The Hurricanes return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at Marchant Crane Centrium.

The Hurricanes return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at Marchant Crane Centrium.

Lethbridge will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday when they host the Portland Winterhawks at 7:00pm before welcoming the Rebels at 6:00pm on Saturday.







