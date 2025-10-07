Vees Announce Lucky Section Night

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees announced today they will be hosting Lucky Section Night on Saturday Oct. 11th, when they host the Kelowna Rockets at 6:00PM, presented by Cascades Casino.

During Lucky Section Night, each section in the South Okanagan Events Centre will be assigned a player from the Penticton Vees roster. If that player scores during the game, the entire section will win a prize awarded at the next stoppage of play.

Vees players will be assigned to a section on game day and will be posted on social media and at the game.

"Lucky section night will add a fun element for Vees fans to cheer on their assigned player and win prizes if he scores", said Vees Senior Vice President Chris Laurie.

On Thanksgiving Monday, the Vees take on the Victoria Royals in a matinee affair called the Turkey Tussle. Puck drop is at 2:00PM. Fans are invited to bring their helmets and skates to the game for a free post-game skate with the team immediately following the game. Fans can leave their skates and helmets in their vehicles until after the game when they will be allowed to retrieve their gear and re-enter for the skate.

Hot chocolate for the post game skate will be provided by Tim Hortons. Bring the entire family for this matinee affair.







