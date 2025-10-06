October 6 - Canes Chatter

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for a pair of home games this weekend as they welcome the Portland Winterhawks at 7:00pm on Friday before hosting the Red Deer Rebels at 6:00pm on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Wall of Honour: On Friday, October 17th, the Hurricanes will induct Herman Elfring and Domenic Pittis into the Wall of Honour with a luncheon and a pre-game ceremony. The luncheon will be held at 11:30am in the National Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the induction luncheon can be purchased for $50 or for $450 for a table of ten. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Hurricanes Office at 403-328- 1986 - deadline to purchase will be Tuesday, October 7th at 5:00pm.

Rain Check Vouchers: Season Ticket holder Rain Check and Bring A Friend vouchers for the 2025-2026 season can be collected by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Northeast Ticket Centre between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm. Additionally, any Season Tickets can also be collected at the Northeast Ticket Centre.

Individual Tickets: Single Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale. Ticket prices for adults are $25.00 and $15.00 for a youth (3-17). Additionally, discounted prices for groups of 10-or-more are available along with five, ten and 18-game flex packs can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/LH. Pro-Rated 2025-2026 Season

Tickets: Last chance to become a 2025-2026 Hurricanes Season Ticket holder is this week on Wednesday, October 8th at 5:00pm! Fans can purchase a Pro-Rated Season Ticket for the season by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge: The Lethbridge Hurricanes in partnership with the WHL and CHL will host the 2025 CHL-USA Top Prospects Challenge on Wednesday, November 26th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Season Ticket holders for the 2025-2026 Hurricanes season will receive a complimentary ticket to the game (restrictions apply; separate information will be sent out soon). Individual game tickets for the event are now on sale can be purchased online by visiting: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/PROSPECT.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player (aged 6-12) to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday at 7:00pm!

PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner: The Hurricanes are looking for local community groups, charities, non- profit organizations and disadvantaged families and youths to attend an upcoming 'Canes game courtesy of PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner. A total of 20 tickets will be available for each Hurricanes home game. To find our more information, or to apply, go online and visit: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Party Deck Experience: Limited nights remaining on the Hurricanes Party Deck! A great way to entertain clients, celebrate birthdays, host Christmas parties or other corporate functions. Secure your date today for $1250 which includes 40 tickets for the game! Contact Tamara or Dylan for available dates.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Friday, October 3rd - 4-2 Loss vs. Medicine Hat Tigers: The Hurricanes suffered a 4-2 loss to the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Hudson Kibblewhite and Shane Smith scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver made a career-high 40-saves.

Sunday, October 5th - 5-2 Loss at Calgary Hitmen: Lethbridge fell to 1-5-0-0 on the season with a 5-2 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday to the Calgary Hitmen. Hudson Kibblewhite and Gavin Lesiuk scored in the loss while Leif Oaten made 31-saves in the loss. The Hurricanes slipped to 1-2-0-0 on the road this year.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, October 7th - at Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The Hurricanes continue a busy stretch as they visit the Red Deer Rebels at Marchant Crane Centrium on Tuesday at 7:00pm. It will mark the second of eight meetings on the season between the'Canes and Rebels. Lethbridge is 0-1-0-0 against Red Deer this year.

Friday, October 10th - vs. Portland Winterhawks (7:00pm): The 'Canes will welcome the Portland Winterhawks on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will be the only meeting of the season between the'Canes and'Hawks while it's Portland's first visit to Lethbridge since November 4th, 2023.

Saturday, October 11th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (6:00pm): Lethbridge welcomes the Red Deer Rebels for the first time this season on Saturday at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It is the first of four Saturday home games for the Hurricanes as they will face the Rebels for the third time this year.

Monday, October 13th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (12:00pm): The Hurricanes will make their first of four trips to the Alberta Capital on Thanksgiving Monday as they visit the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place for a matinee at 12:00pm. Lethbridge posted a 4-4-0-0 record against Edmonton last year.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.