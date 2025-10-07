Tij Iginla Reassigned from Utah Mammoth
Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that forward Tij Iginla has been reassigned from the Utah Mammoth (NHL) and will rejoin the Rockets later this week.
Iginla, 19, attended Utah's main training camp after being selected 6th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Lake Country, BC product appeared in multiple preseason games with the Mammoth, but sat out Utah's preseason finale against the Sharks on Saturday due to an injury. He has now been returned to Kelowna to continue his development in the Western Hockey League.
Last season, Iginla recorded 14 goals and 32 points in just 21 regular-season games with the Rockets before his year was cut short by injury. Despite the limited action, he showcased elite scoring ability and leadership, quickly emerging as one of the WHL's most dynamic forwards. The previous season he had 47 goals and 37 assists for 84 points in 64 games.
The Rockets will head north to face the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday, October 8, before returning home to host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, October 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.
