Moose Jaw Warriors to Induct Brodziak, Boychuk at 2025 Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame Banquet

Published on October 6, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that Kyle Brodziak and Johnny Boychuk will be inducted into the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame on Friday, November 21, at Temple Gardens Centre.

From Vegreville, AB, forward Kyle Brodziak was selected by the Warriors in the first round, 14th overall, in the 1999 WHL Prospects Draft. He would go on to play 273 regular-season games for Moose Jaw from 2000-04, finishing with 81 goals, 104 assists, and 185 points. He dressed in 38 playoff games, scoring 10 goals, adding 10 assists, and finishing with 20 points.

In 2003-04, Brodziak was named Captain and led the Warriors to their first East Division title. He led the team in scoring with 39 goals, 54 assists, and 93 points, which ranked third in the WHL. He was named to the Western Hockey League East First All-Star Team and was also selected to the Canadian Hockey League Second All-Star Team.

The Edmonton Oilers selected Brodziak in the seventh round, 214th overall, at the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play 15 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Oilers, Minnesota Wild, and St. Louis Blues. In 917 NHL regular-season games, he had 129 goals, 167 assists, 296 points, and 462 penalty minutes. He also played 173 games in the American Hockey League with Edmonton, Iowa, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, picking up 42 goals, 77 assists, and 119 points.

From Edmonton, AB, defenceman Johnny Boychuk was selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the first round, 18th overall, in the 1999 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 177 regular-season games with the Hitmen before being acquired by the Warriors during the 2002-03 season. He went on to play 89 games in Moose Jaw from 2002-04 and had 18 goals, 37 assists, and 55 points. In total, he played 266 games in the WHL and had 38 goals, 95 assists, and 133 points. He was a member of the Warriors' 2004 East Division championship team.

Boychuk was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, 61st overall, at the 2002 NHL Entry Draft. He played 15 seasons in the NHL with the Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and New York Islanders. In 725 games, he had 54 goals, 152 assists, and 206 points. He was a member of the Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Champion team in 2011. Over his career, he played 374 games in the AHL and had 48 goals, 120 assists, and 168 points. In 2008-09 with Providence, he led the league in goals (20), assists (46), and points (66) by a defenceman, and won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's Best Defenceman.

Boychuk and Brodziak will be inducted into the Warriors and Legends Hall of Fame during a banquet on Friday, Nov. 21, and then will be honoured before the Warriors game on Saturday, Nov. 22, against the Swift Current Broncos.

